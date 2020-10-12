Menu
The inaugural Water Polo Queensland Premier League kicked off in Sunshine Coast waters on Sunday at St Andrew's Anglican College at Peregian Springs. Pictures: Tom Threadingham
Water Sports

GALLERY: 76 photos of water polo premier league

Tom Threadingham
12th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
With some of Australia’s finest water polo stars diving in, the inaugural Water Polo Queensland Premier League proved a thrilling affair when it launched on the Sunshine Coast.

The first round was hosted at St Andrew’s Anglican College at Peregian Springs on Sunday with games also livestreamed here on this website.

The new premier league featured teams from the Gold Coast and Brisbane, with Kawana entering into the premier men’s division and a Sunshine Coast outfit diving into the premier women’s competition.

It boasted an elite cast of rising and Olympic talent, with Bronwen Knox, Rhys Howden, Abby Andrews, Gabrielle Palm, Alice Williams, Nic Porter and the best of the Queensland Thunder and club talent diving in.

The premier league will consist of eight rounds held over four weekends, including the all important finals which are set to be held at Yeronga Pool (Brisbane) on Sunday, November 22.

