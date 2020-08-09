Menu
RETRO ROCKS: Tracey Beckett, Gina Green, Amber Blossom and Miss Cherry Amour make a scene at the Retro Rocks festival in Nambour.
GALLERY: Back to the swinging 60s at Coast Festival

Matt Collins
9th Aug 2020 8:35 AM
Hot rods, pin up girls, and old-school rocking tunes. Nambour went back to the swinging 60s on the weekend at the Retro Rocks Festival.

Memories of ‘the good old days’ came flooding back as crowds reminisced and admired the fashion, the music and of course, the cars of yesteryear.

Nambour was the perfect location for the retro festival, with packed out pinball arcade and car hop service at the local burger joints.

Perhaps the highlight of the event was the crowing of the ageless beauty Miss Glambour.

Car Co-ordinator for the Retro Rocks Festival John Jacobs said the vintage lifestyle was gaining huge popularity with the younger generation.

“Kids just love it. They don’t get to see cars like this,” he said.

“Cars are just all plastic these days, or tin foil.”

After four years involved in the Festival, Mr Jacobs, said it was great to see everything that is old become new again.

“To see cars that we drove everyday as a normal car, to see them in a car show on display, it’s a real treat,” he said.

“It takes you back.

“It’s prolonging the memories of our life.”

Check out our rockin’ photo gallery for all the action from this unique Sunshine Coast event.

