Joshua Venables, Joel Turton, Thomas Spence and Andrew Jarrett from USC Rugby. Picture: Matty Holdsworth
GALLERY: Coast Beach Rugby stars on show

Matty Holdsworth
7th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
Teammates, friends and families flocked to Mooloolaba for a weekend of cross code Beach Rugby.

The juniors mixed it with former international superstars from rugby league, union and touch football including George Smith, Justin Hodges and Rod Davies.

Beach Rugby hits sand for second day of action

Three Coast beaches closed amid hazardous warnings

Local clubs part of the estimated 4000-crowd included USC Rugby, Noosa Dolphins, Brothers and Matthew Flinders.

The Sunshine Coast Daily was on hand to capture some of the local stars on show.

 

mooloolaba beach sunshine coast rugby union sunshine coast sport
