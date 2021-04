Noosa Heads members William, Kym, Grace and Mitchell Floyd at at The Aussies on Saturday.

Noosa Heads members William, Kym, Grace and Mitchell Floyd at at The Aussies on Saturday.

Competitors and onlookers have enjoyed the final day of competition at The Aussies surf life saving championships on the Sunshine Coast.

The two-week competition ended on Saturday after featuring competitors of all ages from around Australia.

They featured the Maroochydore under-19 surfboat team which won their final on Saturday.

Here are some pics of the action.