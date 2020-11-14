GALLERY: Crowds enjoy historic Origin blockbuster

Dan, Kye, Lacey and Mel Perkins at the women's State of Origin game at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday, November 13. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Dan, Kye, Lacey and Mel Perkins at the women's State of Origin game at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday, November 13. Picture: Tom Threadingham

A boisterous crowd of maroon and blue turned out in force to cheer on their state as the women hit the field for a historic State of Origin clash on the Sunshine Coast.

A sellout crowd of more than 4800 flocked to the blockbuster event at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was the first-ever women's Origin to be held in Queensland.

Maroons finally snap Blues Origin stranglehold

Maroons to inspire Coast girls

It was an exciting clash, with both sides locked at 6-6 at halftime.

The maroons put their foot down on home turf in the second stanza, pulling out to a commanding 24-6 lead with 12 minutes left on the clock.

However, the Blues weren't finished just yet, staging a valiant comeback with three late tries.

But, the night belonged to the hosts who managed to secure a 24-18 triumph.

It was a special maiden victory for Queensland, with New South Wales having taken out the match the previous two times it was held.