GALLERY: Epic weekend at Noosa Surf Fest

NOOSA SURF FEST: Zade Currie, 8, Lennix Currie, 11 and Spencer Dye, 13 during the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

NOOSA SURF FEST: Zade Currie, 8, Lennix Currie, 11 and Spencer Dye, 13 during the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

WHEN YOU hold a week-long event covering all aspects of surfing, you know it is going to draw a crowd.

And that is exactly what happened on Noosa’s Main Beach this weekend for the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

In fact from February 22 through till March 1, the week long festival will showcase all aspects of surfing both in and out of the water.

From witnessing some of the world’s best mal riders at the World Surf League Longboard Open to the much more relaxed, but just as impressive 2020 Surf Art Expo, the Noosa Festival of Surfing has something for all ages.

With Noosa’s pristine clean beaches and a respectful, friendly surfing community there’s no surprises why it was recently named the tenth World Surfing Reserve.

Check out our photo gallery from the Noosa Festival of Surfing below.