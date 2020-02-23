Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NOOSA SURF FEST: Zade Currie, 8, Lennix Currie, 11 and Spencer Dye, 13 during the Noosa Festival of Surfing.
NOOSA SURF FEST: Zade Currie, 8, Lennix Currie, 11 and Spencer Dye, 13 during the Noosa Festival of Surfing.
News

GALLERY: Epic weekend at Noosa Surf Fest

Matt Collins
23rd Feb 2020 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN YOU hold a week-long event covering all aspects of surfing, you know it is going to draw a crowd.

And that is exactly what happened on Noosa’s Main Beach this weekend for the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

In fact from February 22 through till March 1, the week long festival will showcase all aspects of surfing both in and out of the water.

From witnessing some of the world’s best mal riders at the World Surf League Longboard Open to the much more relaxed, but just as impressive 2020 Surf Art Expo, the Noosa Festival of Surfing has something for all ages.

With Noosa’s pristine clean beaches and a respectful, friendly surfing community there’s no surprises why it was recently named the tenth World Surfing Reserve.

Check out our photo gallery from the Noosa Festival of Surfing below.

Photos
View Gallery
noosa events noosa festival of surfing noosa world surfing reserve photo gallery
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A call for better Noosa fire management

        premium_icon A call for better Noosa fire management

        News Noosa election call - lets manage our fire risk better.

        Noosa election dates you need to know

        premium_icon Noosa election dates you need to know

        News Noosa Council election key dates as we go into caretaker mode.

        Cooroy RSL sparks some fire relief

        Cooroy RSL sparks some fire relief

        News Bushfire fundraiser in Cooroy at the local RSL.

        Noosa Botanic Gardens now have it made in the shade

        premium_icon Noosa Botanic Gardens now have it made in the shade

        News New Noosa shade house opens at Lake Macdonald garden gem.