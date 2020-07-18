Menu
CHEERS: Paul and Leanne Rogers enjoy a great afternoon at Stalwart Brewery Opening Day in Nambour.
GALLERY: Good times flow at Coast’s newest brewery

Matt Collins
18th Jul 2020 9:00 PM
It is a challenging time to open a new business, but for Nambour’s much talked about Stalwart Brewery, its opening day was beer-y good.

With more than 100 years of history, the former Club Hotel building has taken on a new life with the well-equipped brewery.

Beer lovers from near and far enjoyed a nice drop, or two at Stalwart Brewery’s grand opening on Saturday, July 18.

Brewery owner Adam Tomlinson was proud to announce the opening weekend was close to completely booked out.

“Thanks to all the people who have helped over the last month, they have done an amazing job making this dream a reality,” he said.

Keeping with COVID guidelines, customers booked in for two-hour sessions, and brewery staff were on their toes all day cleaning the tables and benches in between sessions.

Stalwart Brewery is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11.30am.

Located on the corner of Currie St and Mill St in Nambour.

