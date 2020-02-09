Menu
CHEERS: Sharon Palmer and Steve Milburn at the Peregian Originals.
News

GALLERY: Good tunes and smiling faces at Peregian Originals

Matt Collins
9th Feb 2020 2:59 PM
The threat of rain was not going to stop a fun afternoon of cool drinks and even cooler tunes at the Peregian Originals Festival on Sunday.

The order of the day was to find a comfy spot with good friends, grab a tasty drink and soak up the coastal atmosphere and great live music.

Whether it was relaxed couples enjoying the last of their weekend, dance-lovers enjoying a chance to let their hand down or parents hopelessly chasing the around the swings, Peregian Originals was an ocean of smiles.

Artists keep the chilled out crowd in good spirits were Jess Spahr, The Lots, Craig Madden Band and Dosed.

Check out all the happy faces from the Peregian Originals in our photo gallery below.

Noosa News

