Gallery looking to raise awareness

ONE of Noosa's best cultural assets which sits under the council seat of power in Tewantin will be going all out next year to put itself more on the visitor map.

According to Friends of the Noosa Regional Gallery president Shirley Page, her members are on a mission to "stop that repeated question of 'where is the gallery'?”

"When you visit other regional galleries around Australia most are in the midst of retail and businesses,” Shirley said.

"Yet they do not have the unique location of facing the river, while also and being close to the Noosa ferry service and just minutes travel to busy Hastings St for beach, surfing and retail therapy if required.”

The gallery has for years battled this "out of sight out of mind” positioning in the council chamber's underbelly.

Shirley said 2017 will be another challenging year as Friends aim to raise the gallery profile.

"To help overcome this question, we hope to turn it around to 'come visit our gallery on the riverside',” she said.

"Friends supports and recognises the importance of being regional, as we deliver interesting and exciting exhibitions.

"Friends has set aside $15,000 to support the gallery in a number of ways during 2017, starting with Taste of Art opening on Friday, January 27 with increased total awards valued at

$3000.

"During the exhibition Friends and NCBA (Noosa Community Biosphere Association) are introducing an award for an emerging artist to recognise their talents and to give them the opportunity to experience their first solo exhibition held at Noosa Regional Gallery during 2017 in Gallery 3.”

The $750 award goes towards supporting this artist in the delivery of promotion and publicity of their important event.

Other objectives are support for Family Day and and Noosa Art Awards.