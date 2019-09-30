GALLERY: Noosa Hospital turns 20

NOOSA HOSPITAL: Danny Sims, Mel Diggle (Employee of the Year) and Judy Beazley. Photo: Phill Jackson Photography

NOOSA HOSPITAL: Danny Sims, Mel Diggle (Employee of the Year) and Judy Beazley. Photo: Phill Jackson Photography

IT HAS been 20 years since Noosa Hospital first opened its doors to service the local community.

Two decades later the services continue to expand and staff are “proud” to serve the people of Noosa.

To celebrate, staff, volunteers and special guest pulled out their best cocktail dresses and suits and partied at RACV Noosa Resort.

On the night, Noosa Hospital announced its Employee of the Year as Mel Diggle.

Nominees for the title were taken from the Employees of the Month from July 2018 to June 2019.

Nurse unit manager Karen Johnson described Ms Diggle as a hard working and deserving recipient.

“Mel goes above and beyond for her patients,” she said.

“She has been instrumental in the development of the Breast Care Nursing service — with a lot of work done in her own time to get it off the ground and make it a success.

“She is a great role model and provides an excellent resource for student and novice nurses on G Pavilion.

“She sets her expectations and, by example, delivers quality care. Mel is the nurse others aspire to be.”

Executive assistant Kathy Bevin said it was a great night to celebrate all the hard work everyone contributed to Noosa Hospital.

“We also took the opportunity to celebrate the staff, volunteers and visiting medical officers who have worked at Noosa Hospital for the past 20 years,” she said.

“It is testament to the hospital that we still have so many people here who have been with us from the very start.”