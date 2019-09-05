GALLERY: Residents dance the night away

SOCIALS: Sue Day and Mike Noble dance the night away at Aveo Peregian Springs.

MORE than 170 residents of Aveo Peregian Springs Country Club retirement village recently enjoyed a black-tie evening to celebrate the community’s 15th anniversary.

Guests were treated to a drink on arrival and enjoyed the entertainment provided by the Residents Association.

The first-ever group of residents to move into the community 15 years ago attended on the evening including Margaret Armstrong and Mary Wearing-Smith, along with a number of new residents.

Margaret and Mary, as the original community residents, joined Aveo executive staff to cut the cake and share stories of their time at the community.