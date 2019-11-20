GALLERY: Summer collection launches in style

SUMMER is almost here, meaning we are all searching for cooler clothes perfect for those warmer days.

In anticipation of the approaching season Noosa fashion label Ella and Sunday recently released their new spring/summer collection.

Designer Rani Wilkinson has a love of natural fibres like cotton, linen and silk and was excited to launch her collection, Brolga Lane.

“We search for natural fibres including cotton, linen, silk and blends of cotton/linen and cotton/silk,” Ma Wilkinson said.

“We also source hand loomed fabrics like raw cotton and cotton/silk.”

“These fabrics are hand printed and hand stitched using traditional techniques.”

The Brolga Lane collection feature a mix of dresses, jumpsuits, skirts and tops, all made with an ethical approach.

“Our limited collections are made under our watchful eye in ethically managed fashion houses in India,” Ms Wilkinson said.

“We personally visit our tailors and work alongside the teams who make our garments.”

“They are relatively small businesses where the owner/operators are hands-on and we get to know many of the staff.”

Dedicated to promoting women’s empowerment in India, Ella and Sunday support projects The Stitching Project and Women Weave.

“We have created nested cosmetic bags with our exclusive Jocelyn Proust prints.”

“100 per cent of the retail price for these bags will be donated to the The Sunshine Project in Delhi who provide homeless children with a safe environment during the day along with food, healthcare, education and love.”

Ella and Sunday launched in 2015 and inspired by a love of family, the label takes its name from Ms Wilkinson’s daughter, Ella.