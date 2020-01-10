GALLERY: Take a look inside $7.2 mill Hastings St property

I'LL TAKE TWO: What a $7.2 million dollar view looks like.

IMAGINE you had $375,000 in your back pocket and your mate pops around with a time machine he has just knocked together.

You click the dial back to the year 1989 and head to Noosa's Hastings St to pick up a $375,000 ultimate beachfront penthouse straight off the plan.

Fast forward to today and your little adventure has paid dividends as it recently sold for a cool $7.2 million.

La Mer Noosa is the ultimate beachfront apartment in Hastings St.

It boasts picture perfect views of arguably one of the best coastlines on the planet.

Right next door, the two bedroom, one bathroom Fairshore apartment recently went unconditional for $3.625 million.

Richardson & Wrench Noosa real estate agent, Frank Milat said these prices were not uncommon in today's market.

"I don't think interests rates are going to move," he said.

"Demand will remain very strong and supply is low.

"Supply is the lowest I have seen since 1987."

"We are running out of things to sell."

Mr Milat said more and more interstate buyers are looking to purchase Sunshine Coast property in that higher price range.

"More people can look at property of that value," he said.

"Beachfront properties are having a four per cent return.

"Nobody lives in beachfront apartments, they are purely investments."

Grab yourself a glass of bubbles and take a walk through the $7.2 million ultimate beachfront penthouse property below.

Enjoy.