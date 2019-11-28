GALLERY: Thursday Girls celebrate helping students in need

IT WOULDN’T be a Thursday Girls luncheon without a lunch on a Thursday.

At Noosa Spring Resort 144 people gathered to celebrate a year of fundraising to support disadvantaged children across the Shire.

Guests mingleded over food, wine and an abundance of raffle prizes as they reflected on another successful year.

Committee Member Jane Knight said they had a wonderful turn out and were grateful for so much community support throughout the year.

“We raise money for children from low income families in the nine Noosa Shire state schools to enable them to participate in educational activities such as school camps and swimming lessons, which maybe families can’t afford,” Ms Knight said.

“If the family can’t afford it, those children are left behind.”

The program aims to remove disadvantage and to create equal opportunity by recognising some families face financial challenges.

“During the last year we’ve provided 72 of these children with grants totalling $14000 so that that child can go along with their school mates and participate.”

To-date 412 students have been supported to a value of $80,448.

Throughout the year Thursday Girls, which have been supporting this cause for the past five years, hold events at various Noosa restaurants.

“The restaurant have really been so supportive of the Thursday girls and those events attract 60 to 90 people.”

“It has grown from 20 people to today, with partners, 144.”

Thursday Girls receive applications from local school for children who may need help.

Ms Knight thanked the community for their support.

“We are very, very lucky we have such a terrific band of supporters, they have been so kind today with raffles prizes.”

This December Live Life Pharmacy at Noosa Village will be raising money for Thursday Girls as part of their token program.