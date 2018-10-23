Game changer with Noosa's congestion-busting package trial

WRONG WAY: Bumper to bumper traffic approaches the Hastings St roundabout - Noosa council has trials planned for a better way to go.

A MOVE to provide free buses throughout the entire Christmas school holiday break and a ride-share scheme for Hastings Street workers driven by an app are two of the new congestion-busting "game changers” to be trialled by Noosa Council.

The latest parking information will also be displayed on smart roadside video screens in a $290,000 package in the newly- adopted Noosa peak period management plan to be put into action at the end of this year.

The extended free bus will include a hinterland service along route 632 to Cooran via Cooroy and Pomona.

Paid parking at Noosa Heads Lions Park will also be extended this year and traffic control teams will be on hand to manage vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the intersection of Noosa Drive and Hastings Street.

"Workers in the Hastings Street precinct can use the new app to find people with which they can carpool,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"The app will match staff based on the times they start and finish work. As an added incentive, we'll provide a number of parking spaces specifically for ride-share drivers.”

"Video screens along Walter Hay Drive, Cooroy-Noosa Road, Eumundi-Noosa Road, and David Low Way will use real-time parking and traffic information to direct drivers to where parking is currently available,” he said.

Cr Ingrid Jackson embraced the plans with "great excitement” while Cr Joe Jurisevic said the ever-increasing fuel prices had created the "perfect storm” to try and entice road users away from cars.

"I along with many of the councillors were champing at the bit to have something happening for this Christmas,” Cr Jackson said.

"Increasing the free holiday buses to the whole of the school holidays is fantastic.

"I love the idea of the signage which will in real time tell people what parking's available, so they don't have add to the traffic congestion.”

Cr Jurisevic said fuel price hikes was the sort of thing "to get people thinking outside of their vehicle, to really look pedestrian movement, alternative transport... public transport”.

"Grab the buses, they're free,” he said.

Cr Pardon said this raft of measures was a significant "game changer” and agreed that if fuel does get too expensive "people will head for public transport”.

Cr Brian Stockwell said he really liked the 12-month ride-sharing trial for Hastings St staff to show how new technology can be part of Noosa's transport solution.

He also endorsed the take-over during the peak period of 16 car spaces in Hastings Street for bicycle and motor scooter parking saying it will give the street an ambience and a European culture and flavour.

The trials have the backing of Zero Emissions Noosa and business groups.