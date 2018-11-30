Game of Thrones stars film ‘big reunion’

Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark in the series, is part of the Game of Thrones reunion.

Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark in the series, is part of the Game of Thrones reunion.

Ned Stark, who was beheaded in the first season of Game of Thrones, is coming back.

No, he's not rising from the dead like Jon Snow - Sean Bean (who played Ned) is part of a cast reunion special hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Deceased Game of Thrones couple Ned and Catelyn Stark will be reunited.

The cast quietly taped it earlier this year in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where part of the show is filmed.

EW reports that the special won't be airing on HBO. Instead, after the eighth and final season is finished airing, it will be included as an extra in an upcoming DVD box set comprised of all eight seasons.

Obviously, Jon Snow and Daenarys will be there. Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO via AP

It hasn't been confirmed which other long-dead characters are returning. We can only hope Richard Madden (who played Robb Stark), Jason Momoa (who played Khal Drogo) and Natalie Dormer (who played Margaery Tyrell) found the time to come say goodbye on-screen.

We definitely want Margery and Joffrey to return, please. Picture: Supplied

But Bean is definitely returning, so you won't have to re-watch season one in order to see him dramatically say, "winter is coming," again.

So if you wanted a Jerry Springer-like scenario, where Ned and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally have it out about how Ned lied to Jon his entire life about his real parents, now is the chance.

The box set does not have a release date, but season eight, which will be just six episodes, is airing in April.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission