Game of Thrones prequel cast announced

Game of Thrones, the final season, premieres on Foxtel in April.

Game of Thrones, the final season, premieres on Foxtel in April.

It's hard to imagine Game of Thrones without Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen, but a planned prequel to the fantasy epic will introduce a new wave of characters.

Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, HBO has given a vague description of the new series, which will star Naomi Watts, as well as Britain's Josh Whitehouse (Poldark), Jamie Campbell Bower (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), and Georgie Henley (Chronicles of Narnia).

In true GoT style, there are not many details to go by, but HBO has given fans enough of a bite to create abuzz.

MORE: HBO releases sneak peek footage of Game of Thrones final season

Our very own Naomi Watts will star in the prequel. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images for GQ Australia

"(The prequel) chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It's not the story we think we know."

Fans of the show speculate it will be set in an era in Westeros known as the Long Night - which is said to be a possible title of the series however this has not been confirmed.

The Long Night, which took place eight thousand years before the Targaryen Conquest, is a winter that lasted an entire generation, where men waged battle against the White Walkers in a conflict dubbed War for the Dawn. This history has been touched on in Game of Thrones.

Sound a bit familiar?

Jamie Campbell Bower, of the Twilight empire, will also star in the new series. Picture: Supplied

The prequel is slated to start filming early this year.

Naomi Ackie from Lady Macbeth, Denise Gough from Colette, Black Mirror's Ivanno Jeremiah, Sheila Atim and Alex Sharp make up the rest of the experienced but relatively unknown cast.

Of course, we have not been told who is playing who - or even who the characters are.

But rest assured, the series is in safe hands, with original author George R.R Martin and veteran GoT writer Jane Goldman having co-created the prequel. They will also be producing the series.

HBO first announced four possible GoT successor shows in 2017, sending fans into a frenzy. Last year, it was confirmed a prequel pilot had been locked in.

The landmark final series of Game of Thrones will air on Foxtel this April.