Game on as Coast’s biggest sporting events return

The top sporting events on the Sunshine Coast not to be missed in 2021.

Last year was definitely one to forget when it came to local sport on the Sunshine Coast.

All codes struggled with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in many competitions being abandoned altogether.

A new year brings the promise of a chance for new sporting achievements and events.

The region will play host to the NRL once again, while the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships will be fought out on our beaches.

The Noosa Tri Multisport Festival will also be back in action after it was cancelled last year.

Here's a list of the top Sunshine Coast sporting events not to be missed.

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

While this event isn't on the Sunshine Coast it will involve a bunch of Sunshine Coast athletes.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed due to the pandemic, however new dates have been set.

The event is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

While the Paralympics will run from August 24 to September 5.

Archer Ryan Tyack, surfer Julian Wilson and swimmer Kareena Lee have already nabbed their place on the Australian team - with others to vie for their spots over the coming months.

Surfer Julian Wilson, archer Ryan Tyack and swimmer Kareena Lee have qualified for the Tokyo games.

NRL at Sunshine Coast Stadium

There will be two NRL games on the Coast this year.

But they won't feature our adopted Sunshine Coast Storm.

The North Queensland Cowboys will ride into Sunshine Coast Stadium first when they meet the Cronulla Sharks in Round 4 on April 3.

The Rabbitohs will meet the New Zealand Warriors in Round 19 on July 24.

South Sydney and the Warriors will meet once again at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Suncorp Super Netball

While we don't know when or where, one thing is for sure, the Sunshine Coast Lightning will be ready to go.

The squad is back at training with fresh faces and a positive attitude for the upcoming season.

Rumours continue to swirl of another hub for the Super Netball League with Queensland and South Australia said to be in the mix.

New recruit Mahalia Cassidy and Peace Proscovia are back into training for the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships

The Aussies return to the Coast for the first time since 2016.

Once again the championships will be hosted by Maroochydore, Alexandra Headland and Mooloolaba clubs with some other Sunshine Coast beaches on standby in case events need to be further spread due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sunshine Coast Council has assured the carnival will go ahead in some form.

At this stage the Aussies are due to begin April 16 and run through to April 24.

The Aussies was last held on the Coast in 2016.

Noosa Tri Multisport Festival

The return of the Noosa's biggest sporting event, the world famous Noosa Tri will happen this year.

The iconic race was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The festival attracts competitors from across Australia, New Zealand and the world.

The five-day event gets under way October 27.

Noosa Tri will return after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the five-day event.

Intrust Super Cup

We are just weeks away from the start of the Intrust Super Cup season.

It comes as a relief for players across the state who were forced to hang up their boots after just one round last year.

The Sunshine Coast Falcons will meet the Northern Pride at Sunshine Coast Stadium on March 20 to kick off their season.

The Falcons and the Pride will go head to head in round one of the Intrust Super Cup.

Pa & Ma Bendall Surf contest

The famous Pa & Ma Bendall surfing contest was canned last year like so many others across the state.

It returns this year at Caloundra, running from April 16 to April 18.

The competition usually attracts competitors from around the country.

Local surfers will be looking forward to diving back into competition at the Pa & Ma Bendall.

NBL1 North basketball competition

The inaugural NBL1 North was supposed to tip off last year.

This year, both Sunshine Coast teams, Phoenix and Rip City, will go head to head with other Queensland-based teams.

The draw is yet to be released with the middle of the year looking likely for a start.

Cross town rivals Rip City and the Sunshine Coast Phoenix look to dominate in the NBL1 North.

Sunshine Coast rugby league A grade competition

Local rugby league will make its return.

A draw is expected out soon with all teams currently back in pre-season training after a long hiatus.

All eyes will be on the Beerwah Bulldogs who played through the pandemic, joining a Brisbane league and winning the premiership.

The Beerwah Bulldogs will have a target on their backs after taking home the silverware from a Brisbane competition last year.

FFA Cup

Football Australia's nationwide knockout competition was called off early last year.

The Coast's NPL side- the Wanderers, QPL side - the Fire and our local A-grade clubs are waiting to find out who they'll play in their preliminary rounds.

It was only recently confirmed that the competition would return.

Kick off is coming for our local football teams with the FFA Cup to return this year.

Nitro Circus

Ongoing travel restrictions and uncertainty prompted the postponement of Nitro Circus' Sunshine Coast show for a second time recently.

The Nitro Circus crew was going to perform the You Got This show at Sunshine Coast Stadium on March 6 after initially being postponed 12 months.

The show has been rescheduled again, this time until November 27.

Sunshine Coast scooter star Ryan Williams is on the line up for this year’s Nitro Circus tour. Picture: Patrick Woods

Sunshine Coast AFL

Maroochydore and Noosa will resume their great rivalry in AFL this year after the Noosa Tigers were promoted into the QAFL competition.

The two sides didn't get to face off last year with Maroochydore playing in the 2020 QAFL and Noosa remaining in the lower tier comp the Hart Cup, which they won.

A draw for the QAFL season is yet to be released but both Maroochydore and Noosa have expressed their desire to battle it out against one another in ANZAC Round.

The rivalry reignites between Noosa and Maroochydore in the Sunshine Coast AFL competition.

Sunshine Coast Rugby Union

Sunshine Coast Rugby has been given the green light to go ahead after a reduced season last year.

Seniors have been locked in to kick off on April 13, with the juniors get under way March 13th.

A number of clubs have returned to pre-season training with premiers Noosa the hunted.