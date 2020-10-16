Game show contestant spends cash before he even gets it

Commercial helicopter pilot Andrew Page knows what it is like to pick things up and drop them off just as quick.

It seems he is partial to doing it with money as well.

The Perwillowen resident was one of 180 Queenslanders to feature in a special COVID-safe series of Millionaire Hot Seat episodes.

As luck would have it, Mr Page was sitting in the hot seat as host Eddie McGuire asked the $50,000 question.

Sadly, the 68-year-old hadn't brushed up on the Chinese language and he was denied the big cash prize.

Instead, Mr Page had to be content with the not to be sneezed at $1000 cheque, which he still is yet to receive.

"I said to Eddie, 'give me an easy question'," he said.

"His reply was, 'well they are all easy if you know the answer'.

"Initially I thought, 'I have had a great time and enjoyed myself - but then I thought, I could've made $50,000'."

Perwillowen's Andrew Page receives his (stage) cheque from Millionaire Hot Seat host Eddie McGuire. According to Mr Page, the money was already spent.

Like a three-year-old with a two dollar coin in their pocket, the Coast man said the $1000 was already a distant memory.

It may be only hours since the game show aired, but Mr Page confirmed the money was "well and truly spent".

"For starters, I got a new motorbike helmet and a few things for around the house," he said.

"It wasn't hard to get rid of the $1000."

Mr Page said now the show had aired he would be looking out for the cash to prop up his bank account again.

Despite only walking away with the thousand bucks, the geography expert had no regrets.

"I think I was very lucky to end up in the hot seat on the last question," Mr Page said.

"It was a good fun thing to do and the crew really looked after us."