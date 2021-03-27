Games legacy to last long after closing ceremony

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates announce Brisbane’s designation as the “preferred candidate city” to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The recent announcement of Brisbane as the preferred host of the 2032 Olympics provides a rare opportunity for all levels of government to come together and align behind an agreed suite of region-shaping infrastructure for southeast Queensland.

For the Sunshine Coast it is imperative that 2032 is truly an event that harnesses the full power of southeast Queensland.

To achieve this, the focus needs to be on enhancing the long-term connectivity of the Coast to the rest of southeast Queensland, not just on individual sporting events and venues.

The long-term benefit for the Sunshine Coast must be the legacy infrastructure and jobs that will be delivered alongside such a large-scale event.

Under the new Olympic Games reform agenda, hosts should deliver games to align with the long-term plan for the region or city.

This means there is a clear opportunity to accelerate the delivery of long-awaited infrastructure which is needed as the region continues to grow.

Not only will this enhance amenity on the Sunshine Coast, but it will allow the Sunshine Coast to be more connected with the broader southeast Queensland.

The possibility southeast Queensland becoming a true 40-minute region may become a reality and the Sunshine Coast with its appealing lifestyle will reap the rewards.

The economic, cultural and social opportunities that an Olympics could bring are significant.

However, if the connectivity of Sunshine Coast is not central to the plan, this generational opportunity could pass the region by.

It will be crucial for the community, the council and the private sector to work together in the coming months to prove to Olympic organisers that the Sunshine Coast cannot only play a role in making the 2032 Olympics a success as an event but provide an enormous legacy opportunity through improved connectivity.

The Property Council is eager to work with all stakeholders to ensure that the possibilities of an Olympics are fully maximised so the region benefits from an Olympic legacy for decades to come.

Chris Mountford is Queensland executive director of the Property Council of Australia