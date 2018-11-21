Menu
Login
News

Gang of Youths cancels Sydney show

21st Nov 2018 5:07 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM

BAD news for Gang of Youths fans with the Australian rock outfit cancelling tonight's Sydney show at the last minute.

The band has released a statement saying its lead singer Dave Le'aupepe is battling a chest infection and it will "have a serious impact on his ability to perform".

Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe performing at the 2018 NRL Grand Final. Picture: Craig Golding
Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe performing at the 2018 NRL Grand Final. Picture: Craig Golding

Tonight's show at the Enmore Theatre is the first of six shows in Newtown - a homecoming for the western Sydney band which recently headlined the NRL Grand Final.

Fans are advised the show has been postponed until Thursday, January 31 of next year while those who require a refund can do so until Friday, November 30.

"The band are extremely disappointed to have to do this and apologise profusely to their fans," the statement read.

"The remaining shows of the tour are planned to go ahead as per normal.

editors picks entertainment gang of youths sydney

Top Stories

    Olympic expert to aid our 'chappies'

    Olympic expert to aid our 'chappies'

    News Ever heard of Australia's first Olympian Edwin Flack? Well you are in for a sporting history treat as local Olympic expert shares his knowledge

    • 21st Nov 2018 5:00 PM
    Finding sites for too-hard sports

    Finding sites for too-hard sports

    News A draft plan for difficult-to-locate sports is up for public comment

    What's screening in Noosa

    What's screening in Noosa

    News Your week's movie guide

    Shop and help out a paw-some service

    Shop and help out a paw-some service

    News Check out Smart Pups charity store, help train a puppy

    Local Partners