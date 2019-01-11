'Garbage overflows' at Noosa's peak holiday time

Overflowing rubbih is not a good look, feel or smell for Noosa.

IT WAS not only traffic that was overflowing in Noosa holiday hot spots as locals unloaded on Noosa Council about spilling garbage bins.

Resident Judy Barrass has kicked off a spirited online debate on why our public rubbish containers are not up to the task of holding the spike in waste.

"The garbage bins on Main Beach, Gympie Tce and the Spit are not adequate to cope with holiday crowds,” Ms Barrass posted on social media.

"People try to do the right thing but it's a disgusting mess.

"Noosa Council needs to take some advice from Woodford FF (Folk Festival) and put in extra bins to cope with demand at high visitation times.”

Council waste manager Wayne Schafer said contractors emptied the bins at Noosa's popular holiday precincts three times a day during the busy Christmas and New Year's period to accommodate the extra rubbish.

"Most issues of overflowing bins were limited to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, where even though the bins were emptied frequently, extra bins were provided and contractors worked through the night, the volume of waste was immense,” he said.

"Generally the extra bin collections kept overflowing bins to a minimum at all other times in and around Hastings St, and where bins did start to overflow they were quickly emptied.”

Mr Schafer said residents using street bins to dispose of smelly food waste, wrapping paper, packaging and other rubbish from home contributed to some overflowing bins along Gympie Tce.

"Gympie Tce has multiple bins within 100m of each other and, as with the Hastings St precinct, these bins were emptied three times a day over the festive period.”

He said other councils had similar problems and history showed adding extra street bins for household rubbish dumping typically just led to more dumping.