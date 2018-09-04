Garden delights at the Plant Fair

FULL BLOOM: Noosa Orchid Society secretary Linda Falconer, Jane Morten and club vice-president Ray McEwan at the 2018 Father's Day Plant Fair.

BY AS early as 9am, car park spaces were hard to find around Noosa Botanic Gardens at Lake Macdonald on Sunday, as the annual Father's Day Plant Fair got under way.

And it wasn't too hard to spot many a person or family walking out with armfuls of bargain flowers, plants and shrubs to give their spring gardens a new boost.

The fair is a major fundraiser for the Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens, who look after the gardens throughout the year.

"There were definitely more kids and dogs this year,” Friends chair Jill Brownlee said.

"And that's good news as we wanted to diversify the people who come to the fair.

"There were lots of families here, many of whom were enjoying a picnic in the gardens, making a day of it rather than just buying plants.”

Plenty of people showed up for the annual Plant Fair. Alan Lander

Ms Brownlee said attendance at the fair was "at least as big as last year, if not bigger”.

"I was very happy with it,” she said.

"We also had a good range of speakers on our program, including a panel of experts talking about garden pollination, which is of huge interest to many gardeners.”

Ms Brownlee said this year's fair invited a larger number and diversity of stallholders to provide greater interest for fair-goers "and they are saying they did very well”.

Noosa Landcare also held a stall there for the first time, and did a roaring trade.

Tewantin's Sue and John Bennett have their hands full. Alan Lander

"It was good to see so many people bring their dogs too,” Ms Brownlee said, adding that owners responsibly kept them all on leashes throughout.

Mayor Tony Wellington opened the event, saying the Friends of the Botanic Gardens group was only re-organised in 2012, and since then "has become a force to be reckoned with”.

"It's full of initiatives, including the new propagation shed,” Cr Wellington said.

Ms Brownlee said the Friends' next fundraising project might centre around a long-held idea of hosting a 'Dog's Breakfast' in the gardens, however it would take some planning.

So watch this space.