Garden gem was once rubbished

MASTER PLAN: Ida Duncan was the spiritual force behind the creation of the Noosa Botanic Gardens at Lake Macdonald.

THE unstoppable community spirit harnessed by the likes of the late Ida Duncan - Noosa's determined force of nature - is alive and well and about to revamp the Noosa Botanic Gardens.

Described by Mayor Tony Wellington as "one of Noosa's semi-hidden treasures”, the 8ha of gardens are almost 30 years old and are due for a new master plan, hopefully with plenty of public feedback.

"Gracing the shores of Lake Macdonald, the gardens are much-loved by walkers, picnic partakers, photographers and the horticulturally inclined,” CrWellington said.

"In developing a new master plan for the site, we would love to have residents' thoughts on the future and function of our beautiful botanic gardens.”

The magnificent lakeside setting, with its crowning glory of Ida's Greek-style amphitheatre, was an unofficial dumping ground before Ida and her team of volunteers came on the scene to transform the site.

Their legacy is now in the willing hands of the Friends of the Noosa Botanic Gardens, who turn out for weekly working bees.

"Community members have volunteered much time and energy over many years, in a successful collaboration with Noosa Council,” council parks and natural areas coordinator Sara Cooke said.

Features now include an open-air bush chapel, a fern house and lily pond.

"The Noosa Botanic Gardens now contribute to environmental conservation by providing both sanctuary and a seed bank for thousands of varieties of plants,” Ms Cooke said.

"These plants range from everyday garden varieties to rare, exotic and even historically significant plants and trees.

"One such is the heritage-listed Norfolk Island pine tree.”

The gardens offer activities including scenic and guided walks and picnic and barbecue facilities for the more than 70,000 people who visit there annually.

The public can also hire sections of the gardens as well as the amphitheatre.

"The survey is the first step in the planning process,” Ms Cooke said.

"Survey responses will form the basis for a first draft and there will be a public forum in May for further feedback. The final plan is expected to be completed in July 2017.”

Surveys are available at https://yoursay.noosa.qld. gov.au. They close April 3.