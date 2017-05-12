Garden renegade weeds are pulled back

MIGHTY EFFORT: Rochelle Gooch, left, and her team weeding the entrance to Peregian Beach

WHEN it comes to rooting out our growing pests in Noosa National Park, the Peregian Beach Community Association weeding and planting team can seldom be accused of "going to water”.

But they have quite happily accepted a big helping hand from local utility Unitywater in helping turn back the tide of exotic garden escapees at the southern end of Peregian beside David Low Way.

The PBCA plus North Peregian volunteers and a team of Unitywater weeders rolled up their sleeves to make a noticeable difference to the under canopy of the local green road verges.

"Today's 'Creekside Plantathon' was an opportunity for PBCA to complete the forest edge or buffer with the support of a Unitywater-led team of volunteers,” PCBA weeders' spokeswoman Rochelle Gooch said.

She said this was a "great example of Unitywater's commitment to giving back to community to enable 500 native tube stock trees planted”.

"Noosa Council provided some much-appreciated support personnel, from its parks and natural areas section including the expertise of a civil engineer, office staff, ground crew and even a university work experience student.

Rochelle said the target area has been badly impacted by the dumping of exotic garden waste.

"Unattended these plants thrive and soon dominate the landscape, preventing natural regrowth and eliminating food plants that feed our native wildlife.

"It will enhance the visual entry to Peregian Beach,” she said.

She hoped this rearguard environmental action will "hopefully deter people from dumping”.