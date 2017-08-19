Garden waste recycling bin delivery starts Monday

NOOSA Council will begin delivering 10,000 new garden waste recycling bins over the next two weeks, starting Monday, August 21.

Council's Waste Manager Wayne Schafer said residents in the urban areas, who are getting the new service, could start using their new bins for leaves, lawn clippings, palm fronds, pruning and other garden waste as soon as it arrives.

"Each wheelie bin will be dropped off with an information pamphlet that explains in detail what can go into it and when the bin will be collected,” Mr Schafer said.

"Council will start emptying the new bins from the first week of September on the alternate week to the yellow recycling bin, and every fortnight thereafter.”

For residents of the 5,000 properties that already have garden waste recycling bins, collection days will continue unchanged.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic said the garden waste bin service supports Council's Towards Zero Waste and Zero Emissions strategies.

"The service will reduce the amount of organic waste reaching landfill, to conserve space and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, produced as organic waste breaks down in landfill,” he added.

"Currently, organic waste accounts for almost half of the waste in the general waste bins, and all of that needlessly ends up in landfill.”

Council will compost the garden waste collected via the garden waste recycling bin service, to provide a useful mulch, which is available free to the public for use in their gardens.

For more information, visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/new-garden-waste-service