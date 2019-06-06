Garry a golden oldie who pack a karate punch

Garry Maher is 75 years old and started karate 10 years ago as a way of improving his fitness.

AT AGE 76, after pushing back hard against an unhealthy, sedentary retirement, Noosa's Garry Maher has made good on his mantra: "Never too old for gold.”

The former police sergeant, academic and company director has finally landed top placing at the recent Sunshine Coast Karate Challenge.

After taking up karate 12 years ago at the Sunshine Coast Martial Arts and Fitness Centre, Garry's turning back the clock to reclaim his vitality with some serious workouts.

His transformation from out of of shape and overweight to literally being fighting fit has resulted in Garry winning a silver medal in the open division of the Queensland State Karate championships in Brisbane.

He followed up with another silver medal in the KBI world championship in Noosaville and competing with other competitors, some half a century younger than him.

But the glint of gold had stayed stubbornly out of reach.

To win a gold medal at the age of 76 was, for Garry, the cream on the cake.

"Any medal irrespective of colour, shape or metal is pure gold, but for me, this gold medal is more - pure platinum, and the grandkids know that old Grandad still has a bit of petrol in his tank,” he said.

Garry concedes he may have left his run a bit late for inclusion in the Australian team for the Tokyo Olympics next year, but he will still be training for a late call up.

"Anything's possible, the impossible it seems, just takes a little longer,” the Australian Karate Federation's registered Black Belt said.

Now weighing in at a healthy 80 kilos, Garry, who recently received a positive report and prognosis from his doctor, cannot recommend karate highly enough.

He said anyone with health issues keen to follow his lead should seek advice from their health care provider beforehand. Garry can be contacted through Harvey Norman Centre, Gibson Rd, Noosaville, on 5455 5222.