Gatsby glam-up at Cooroy for Melbourne Cup

It’s that time of year to start thinking about where to spend Melbourne Cup Day to celebrate the “race that stops the nation”.

This year, Cooroy RSL has upped the glamour stakes and combined the style and sophistication of 1920s Gatsby with all of the fun and fashions of Melbourne Cup.

Everyone loves the Gatsby era, the roaring 20s, the jazz age with their flapper dresses, pearls, champagne and decadence all around.

All the fun begins at 11am, on arrival you will receive a complimentary glass of bubbles followed by appetisers served at 11.30am.

For mains there is a choice of three amazing meals including a lightly crumbed chicken breast pocketed with smoked ham and camembert sauce served with potato rosti, seasonal greens and garlic cream sauce; pork belly with apple cider gravy, horseradish mash and seasonal greens; or grilled Atlantic salmon with roasted vegetable salad and garlic aioli. Both the pork belly and salmon options are gluten free.

To get you across the finish line, there is shared dessert platters that are sure to delight.

The race is broadcast on the giant screen and there will be lots of fun with sweeps and raffles. Plus of course, the opportunity to flaunt your best glamorous fashion.

Best of all, tickets are just $35 per person but bookings are essential. So don’t miss out, drop in to the Cooroy RSL or phone 5447 6131 to book.