Gatsby-inspired night of fun for Katie Rose hospice

A DECADENT night of swinging jazz, gourmet food and Gatsby-inspired formal wear is planned to raise much-needed funds for Katie Rose Cottage Hospice in Doonan.

Local swing, blues and jazz band Girl Friday are playing and it will be a great night, says Katie Rose Cottage Hospice director Carol Raye.

Guests are urged to come "in your most fabulous Gatsby attire”.

"This will be a fabulous night in a fabulous venue,” Ms Raye said.

"It's just wonderful the community is always behind our hospice and these events that are supported by the community is a great example.

"We're looking forward to all of our friends and supporters coming along to join us.”

There will be a lucky door prize, auction and the bar will be open to purchase drinks.

DETAILS

WHAT: Friday Supper Club

WHEN: Friday, June 14, from 6.30pm

WHERE: Noosa Springs Plantation Room

COST: $48 a person www.ticketebo.com.au/katierose