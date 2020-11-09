‘Gays only’: Potential buyer to transform nudist retreat

Current owner Rainer Mueckenberger may soon have a buyer for his Noosa Edge Sensual Retreat. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Current owner Rainer Mueckenberger may soon have a buyer for his Noosa Edge Sensual Retreat. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

One of the interested party’s of a Noosa nudist resort is tipped to turn the controversial retreat into a “gays only” market.

The Edge Nudist Retreat was passed in at auction, but the Doonan property still has some very interested parties.

Harcourts agent Clint Jensen confirmed one of those was an interstate buyer who intends to turn the property into a gay nudist retreat.

Owner Rainer Mueckenberger in the cave complete with spa and built in massage table. Photo: Patrick Woods

The agent marketed the property as the opportunity to “take over the current business, utilise it as a bed and breakfast, wellness centre or acquire it as your own private residence”.

The acreage property on Livistona Dr was passed down at $1.1 million despite an action-packed online auction on Friday.

Mr Jensen was confident the nude resort, which boasts a private cave with built-in spa and massage table and a 70m flying fox, would have a buyer within the next week or two.

Current owner of the clothes-optional resort and former owner of lingerie restaurants Rainer Mueckenberger is ready to move on from the controversial nudist retreat after 19 years.