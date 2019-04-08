Gee whiz the kids are good as next Peregian tech heads

IF ego was not a dirty word back in the analogue tech world of the 1970s, then being an aspiring nerd at Peregian Digital Hub in 2019 is the height of cool - especially for a band of hip young inventors.

In fact the Year 6 all-girl team from Peregian Springs State School called the Springbots took centre stage with their robotic dancing teddy bear that had all the right moves.

Welcome to Noosa Council's inaugural Inspire Expo and Young Inventor Awards as part of Youth Week to encourage the tech entrepreneurs of a tomorrow that is just a few years and a quantum rush of computing advances away.

Lacey Manwaring, Abbi Sklenars and Charlotte Duff found demonstrating their invention "really cool”.

Lacey wants to do forensic science and hopes "through my experiences with robotics, and technology and digital education will help me to reach that level”.

"I'm interested in solving mysteries and helping in some kind of way,” she said.

Across on another display table Good Shephered Lutheran College Year 7 student Luke Stevens was racing through his Noosa Triathlon-inspired computer game he designed in just six weeks.

"Now that I look back at it, it's pretty basic and I'd like to do something more complex,” Luke said.

Luke's technology teacher Nicola Cumner said her two school teams had found the expo "really rewarding”.

"It's been really good for the children, they've already done these projects and showcased them at school, so it's good for them to showcase them out in the community. This makes it a bit relevant, and gives them a bit of context. I think it's fantastic to make some connections.”

Eighteen-year-old Malo Wellbrock took out first prize in the 18-20 age group category with Smartpark, a system for monitoring parking availability, 15-year-old Brendan Lewis earned first prize in the 13-17 age group with his reusable bottle rocket and 8-year-old Blake Telburn triumphed in the 8-12 age category with Beachspotter, a site for monitoring bluebottles and stingers. Digital hub director Chris Boden believed these bright young minds are a major investment in Noosa's future.

"There is quite a mixed set of ideas - at the top end there's some really, really impressive stuff that you wouldn't expect from young people of those ages. And then others you can see the potential, but (it) just needs some more work.”

"These days you access to knowledge via the internet, where if you've got the desire, you can teach yourself absolutely anything,” he said.

"What that means is that you get these young people who have these capabilities at adult level or beyond and we're really trying to encourage by celebrating some achievements. It's to show them that this is a cool thing to do, to be inventive and creative.”

He said these awards work in with Noosa Council's goal of creating a knowledge sector to help diversify the economy.

The hub and Noosa Library Service developed the awards with support of a $2000 State Government grant.