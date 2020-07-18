Aussie muso releases second album during ‘bizarre’ times

Alice Ivy admits that releasing a record during a pandemic is a strange scenario to be in, but the talented artist isn’t letting it slow her down.

Alice Ivy admits that releasing a record during a pandemic is a strange scenario to be in, but the talented artist isn’t letting it slow her down.

GEELONG producer Alice Ivy admits that releasing a record during a pandemic is a "bizarre" scenario to be in.

But the multi-instrumentalist, also known as Annika Schmarsel, is excited to have recently dropped her second album, Don't Sleep, which has been two years in the making.

"Putting out a record during a pandemic is very anticlimactic, it's a weird thing," Ivy said.

"Usually off the back of album release you do a tour, have listening parties and celebrate it, but obviously that's not happening.

Geelong producer Alice Ivy is set to release a new album on Friday.

"It's a pretty surreal feeling releasing a record in this point of time, but I'm really excited - it marks a massive milestone in my career."

Don't Sleep is the second album from the former Triple J Unearthed Listen Out winner after delivering her debut record in 2018.

With previously released singles such as Better Man, In My Mind and Sunrise generating positive responses, Ivy is now hoping to make a further impact with her tracks.

Don't Sleep showcases Ivy's refined curatorial skills, as the likes of Thelma Plum, Ecca Vandal, Odette and Ben Joseph come together within her creative orbit.

The 27-year-old, who now resides in Melbourne, said growing up in Geelong "totally" had an impact on her career and latest album.

"I was part of the band the Sweethearts and I grew up listening to a lot of Motown soul, which has definitely had an influence on how I produce music today," she said.

"I'm pretty thankful for those times and the years spent playing in that band."

