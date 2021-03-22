Menu
Cadel People's Ride
Sport

Geelong sporting identity allegedly bashed by angry dad

by Chad Van Estrop
22nd Mar 2021 7:11 AM
Geelong cricket identity Jason Bakker has reportedly been assaulted by an angry parent at a football training session.

The Geelong Advertiser understands Mr Bakker was coaching a junior side late last week when he was assaulted leaving him with suspected broken bones and other injuries.

Police are probing the incident that took place at the Williamstown Junior Football Club on Thursday night and saw Mr Bakker knocked to the ground.

Jason Bakker, right, at premier cricket in 2019. Picture: Mike Dugdale
Mr Bakker, the manager of Tour de France champion Cadel Evans, confirmed the police investigation into the matter when contacted on Sunday.

It is understood Mr Bakker was assaulted after a disagreement a father had about his son not being chosen to play in a team at the club.

Mr Bakker is a former Victorian state cricketer, and founded sports management company Signature Sports more than 10 years ago which manages multiple athletes.

 

 

Originally published as Geelong sporting identity allegedly bashed by angry dad

Jason Bakker during the 2019 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race People's Ride in Geelong. Picture: Mike Dugdale
