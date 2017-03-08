Generation fit is here

GET ACTIVE: Colin Brookes with his active kids Olivia and Blake Brookes.

COLIN Brookes wants to help all kids become active and, as a dad of two, he thinks he has come up with a way to do just that.

GenFit could be the way of the future.

GenFit equips kids with a special tracker, which tracks their daily exercise and gives them G points.

G points can be used to buy anything from bikes to cameras.

"I know when I was a kid I was pretty inactive and it's made being active as an adult ridiculously hard,” Colin said.

"I just want to make it so that the kids are used to doing it.

"I want to try and introduce good habits.

"If they work hard and exercise every day they get a bit of a reward, which they can choose themselves.

"GenFit teaches delayed gratification.”

The program was launched earlier this year.

Currently only one in three kids are active.

The program has been developed with the help of advisor paediatrician Dr Shirley Alexander.

Dr Alexander currently works at the Royal Alexandra Hospital for Children.

Parents can chose from three plans: munchkins is for kids aged 5+, pre-teens 9+ and teens age 13+.

All three plans are designed to help kids be active and rewarded at the same time. Kids choose from a range of rewards.