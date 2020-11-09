Generator genie saves stage show from blackout

Janna Al Hilwa plays the Mesopotamian Goddess Inanna during The Eumundi School of Arts production The Civilised Sultan . Picture: Sam Goodwin

A Coast stage production looked stranded when storms cut power on show night but a nearby resident was called upon at late notice to ensure an electrifying performance.

Eumundi School of Arts member Belinda Scarcella said her colleagues had to act quickly when a storm cut electricity just before curtains were due to open on their production The Civilised Sultan.

“A large cast of local actors, dancers and musicians were all set to go on stage when the weather turned wild and we had a total blackout,” Ms Scarcella said.

“The wind was howling, the lightning was crashing and a huge tree had collapsed at the entrance of Memorial Drive so guests and cast members who had not arrived yet were either turned away or forced to find alternative routes.”

She said a frantic call out for a generator brought no good news.

“The guests settled into the darkness and the cast meeting outcome established that if the power did not return in a half-hour, we would be forced to cancel the show.

“As the clock ticked and the reality of the situation settled in, our main character, The Sultan, announced to the audience that we would be rescheduling the show.”

But just a few seconds later the front doors burst open and a “generator genie” yelled down the hall “We have a generator”.

“One of our musicians, Zane, determined as he was, had wandered down Memorial Drive and heard the buzz of a generator in a house.

“Dressed in his Arabian attire, he knocked on the door and spent the next few moments explaining our plight and convincing the man to let us borrow his generator.”

The man agreed, leaving his own house in darkness.

“Our wonderful sound and lighting team Skyfall Entertainment got to work straight away, and within minutes the curtains were opening and the audience cheered.”

Ms Scarcella said she did not know the name of the good Samaritan but the cast was eternally grateful for his kindness.

Due to popular demand and to compensate the ticketholders who couldn’t make it, the school of arts has announced a third and final show on November 15 from 4pm.