Generous gift races in for Christmas

HELPING HAND: Maureen Farrington, from St Vinnies (centre) accepts the donation from Car Club members Lyn McLeod and Kate Rider just in time for Christmas.

HELPING HAND: Maureen Farrington, from St Vinnies (centre) accepts the donation from Car Club members Lyn McLeod and Kate Rider just in time for Christmas.

AT A time of year when St Vincent de Paul do so much for locals doing the festive season tough, a generous donation has come racing in to help drive a little extra cheer.

Noosa Beach Classic Car Club recently donated $1000 to St Vincent de Paul Society, Tewantin.

Social co-ordinator Lyn McLeod said the money was raised at their Christmas party, with the intention to give the funds to local firefighters.

“A recent raffle at our annual Christmas party saw members dig deep into their pockets and the club came up with a cheque for $1,000,” Ms McLeod said.

“When we approached the fireys they said they had been given so much money and thought it would be better going to local families after the Cooroibah bushfires.”

“We gave the money to St Vincent De Paul and the funds will mostly target children of families impacted by the Cooroibah fires to support their educational needs when they return to school.”

She said the team at Vinnies were “thrilled” with the donation.

We also sat with Vinnies and helped choose a family to donate Christmas presents and hampers to.”

Ms McLeod said since 1988, the Club has supported a variety of local charitable organisations.

“This philosophy of ‘giving back’ is achieved and maintained by funds raised by the club either through our major Events, the Classic Car Show and Hill Climbs, or through our social club.”

The club’s next major event is in Kin Kin on Australia Day.