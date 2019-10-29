Gentle is chasing magic Noosa Tri win number seven

OAKLEY athlete Ashleigh Gentle is returning to her home state of Queensland this week hungry to become the first person to achieve seven Noosa Triathlon wins on Sunday.

In 2018, Gentle was in fine form as she secured a record-equalling six wins, right off the back of taking gold in the ITU World Triathlon grand final.

Having wrapped up yet another World Triathlon Series, Gentle is sure to bring another impressive performance to the Noosa event and the Noosa News is planning to catch up with her this week for her latest view. She has her sights firmly set on Tokyo 2020. The upcoming months of competing will determine whether she qualifies for the Olympic Games.

Last year Gentle used her sensational foot speed to wrestle the lead from the trio of Natalie van Coevorden, Annabel Luxford and Radka Kahlefeldt, to extended her run of consecutive Noosa wins to five.

”I am always motivated to be as fit as I can be when I come to Noosa,” she said after her last triumph. I feel as though I have a few more Noosa left in me, so I will be back.”

Gentle said she enjoyed being in Noosa “with my family and friends” and kicking back after a year of racing.