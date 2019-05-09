Clooney issues stern Meghan warning

George Clooney has spoken out in defence of Meghan Markle following the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby boy. Picture: Getty Images

GEORGE Clooney thinks the British media should "be a little kinder" to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after she gave birth to baby Archie.

Clooney, a close friend of Meghan and Prince Harry, told the The Associated Press at the Hollywood premiere of his miniseries Catch 22 on Tuesday that the media scrutiny will intensify even more now that she and Prince Harry are parents.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the premiere of Hulu's Catch-22 on May 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty Images

"[A public life] if you're a royal is in part what you have to do, but going to interview people's parents and stuff like that, it starts to step into a really dark place," Clooney said, referring to numerous interviews with Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle Sr.

The actor, father to twins, said "the press turned on [Meghan and Harry]" and he thinks people should be kinder because "she's a young woman who just had a baby."

Clooney and wife Amal were at the royal wedding in May 2018, and Amal attended the duchess' baby shower in New York City.

Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Doria Ragland, Archie Harrison and Meghan. Picture: Supplied

George Clooney has warned the media’s treatment of the Duchess of Sussex mirrored that of the late Princess Diana. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Hulu

The Clooneys have even vacationed with the royal couple.

It's not the first time the Oscar-winner has spoken out in defence of the Duchess.

In February, Clooney claimed that the media treatment of the Duchess of Sussex mirrored that of the late Princess Diana.

"They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she's been pursued and vilified," Clooney said during a panel at the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour.

"She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it's history repeating itself.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with their newborn son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. Picture: Getty

"And we've seen how that ends. I can't tell you how frustrating it is to see that."

Then again in March he said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain:

"I think it's a little unfair at times when - I've seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing, and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since she hadn't done anything except just happen to live her life," he explained.

"She's a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman," Clooney continued.

"Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it's unkind," adding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "a really wonderful, loving couple."

Meghan and Harry's first child was born on Monday May 6 at 5.26 AM London time.

The couple was whisked from Frogmore Cottage under the cover of darkness to private London hospital The Portland, where Meghan gave birth in a luxury $37K-a-night suite.

The royal baby's name was announced on Wednesday as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.