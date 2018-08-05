Singer’s ex: ‘George I hate you’

GEORGE Michael's Aussie boyfriend Fadi Fawaz appeared to tweet "George I hate you" today in several rambling social media posts.

The Sun reports tweet came after it was revealed the late superstar left nothing to Fawaz in his will.

Moments after his first tweet, Fawaz then appeared to repeat his claims that Michael had killed himself.

His post read in part "If anyone can do that to themself (sic), they can do worse things to others."

Fadi Fawaz. Picture: Supplied

The rant follows recent emails seen by The Sun in which Fawaz said Michael committed suicide, adding: "It took five attempts."

Fawaz seemed to continue his rant with another cryptic post which read in part, "Your power proved to me you could turn friends, family and strangers into liars, cowards and very much inhuman and yet this mega power can't make or keep someone KIND or LOVING."

George Michael and Fadi Fawaz. Picture: Twitter

Although most fans believe that Fadi is behind the latest posts, his tweets come days after he told his followers his emails had been hacked.

Only last week, Michael's cousin Andros Georgiou, 55, revealed Fawaz, who found his body, had been left nothing in the singer's will.

Instead, the late megastar has left his cash to charities, his sisters and staff, with former boyfriend Kenny Goss also missing out.

Musician George Michael (R) and Fadi Fawaz in Woolloomooloo, Sydney. Picture: Supplied

Mr Georgiou said Fawaz, 45, who received regular money from Michael, was contesting his exclusion from the will.

He added: "Fadi is threatening to go all the way to High Court but I think the estate will have to settle with him.

Fadi Fawaz. Picture: Supplied

"He's been offered £500,000 ($A880,000) and I think the estate should pay a couple of million to get rid of him."

The estate is keen to sell the properties plus another in Regent's Park, London.

However, Fawaz has not permanently moved out of the £5 million ($A8.8 million) pad.

Australian hairdresser Fadi Fawaz and boyfriend George Michael. Picture: Twitter

Mr Georgiou said the estate had now written to those getting a share.

They are said to include a housekeeper from his North London home and another at Goring, Oxfordshire, where he was found dead aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016.

But he added: "People who worked for George and were loyal to him will be getting small amounts."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission