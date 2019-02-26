Menu
The surviving victim of Cardinal George Pell has released a statement. Picture: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / AFP
Crime

In his words, Pell victim speaks

26th Feb 2019 1:05 PM

THE surviving victim of child abuse committed by Cardinal George Pell has released a statement through his lawyer.

He said he had experienced "shame, loneliness, depression and struggle".

This is his full statement released through lawyer Viv Waller:

Thank you for your interest in this case.

Like many survivors I have experienced shame, loneliness, depression and struggle. Like many survivors it has taken me years to understand the impact on my life.

At some point we realise that we trusted someone we should have feared and we fear those genuine relationships that we should trust.

I would like to thank my family near and far for their support of me, and of each other.

I am a witness in a case brought by the State of Victoria. I have put my trust in the police and the criminal justice system.

The process has been stressful and it is not over yet.

I need space and time to cope with the ongoing criminal process.

I understand this is a big news story but please don't reveal my identity.

I ask that the media respect my privacy. I don't want to give any interviews. Please don't come to my home. I want to protect my young family and my parents. I don't want them swept into the spotlight.

I am not a spokesperson about child sexual abuse. There are many other survivors and advocates who bravely fill this role.

I am just a regular guy working to support and protect my family as best I can.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

