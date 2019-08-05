Menu
Login
A truck carrying crates of beer has spilled about 10,000 bottles onto a road
A truck carrying crates of beer has spilled about 10,000 bottles onto a road
News

German truck spills 10,000 bottles of beer

5th Aug 2019 9:00 AM

POLICE in Germany say a truck carrying crates of beer has lost part of its load, spilling about 10,000 bottles onto a road in the southwest of the country.

Mannheim police said volunteer firefighters from two nearby towns and a local civil defence team took part in the salvage operation, but an estimated 12,000 euros ($A20,000) worth of beer was lost in the crash late Friday.

Police said the truck driver is being investigated for failing to properly secure his load.

More Stories

beer crash truck

Top Stories

    Noosa gig guide

    Noosa gig guide

    News Your live music guide for Noosa and surrounds

    Parkinson's choir hitting all the right notes

    Parkinson's choir hitting all the right notes

    News New choir is helping people with Parkinson's find their voice

    Latest VR technology craze hits town

    Latest VR technology craze hits town

    News Have you tried virtual reality? If not, now is your chance

    Wheels turning on Weyba

    Wheels turning on Weyba

    News 'Bespoke' business in new location