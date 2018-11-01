Get a taste of India at Peregian

CHEF Christine Manfield will host a series of dinners around the country, recreating the gastronomic odyssey of her book Tasting India.

And Peregian Beach is on her list, along with Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

In line with the November release of the book, Christine will visit Pitchfork restaurant at Peregian Beach and immerse her audience in colour, flavours and spice, creating dishes from heirloom recipes she's collected during her travels to India.

Details

WHAT:

Book dinner at Pitchfork, Peregian Beach

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 28

COST:

$150 includes signed copy of Tasting India

BOOK:

kim@pitchfork restaurant.com.au