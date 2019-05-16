Get active and walk to school

TOMORROW is National Walk to School Day with hundreds of primary school students and their parents encouraged to ditch the car and move their feet.

Now in its 20th year, National Walk Safely to School Day is a chance for all primary schools to promote a healthy and safe behaviour to commute to and from school.

Sunshine Beach Primary School will participate and teacher Ronda Richardson said the eduction runs year-round.

"We live in such a beautiful area it's easy to encourage them to walk to school,” she said.

"There are so many social and physical benefits for the students.”

Road safety is a major focus with students taught road crossing safety, to always walk with a buddy and to hold a parents hand if they are under 10.

For those who live too far why not park the car a few blocks away. Drivers also be aware of extra students out and about.