Get artsy after dark with popular Noosa event

NOOSA Arts and Crafts' Art After Dark is lucky to have award-winning artist and tutor Pam Miller as our guest instructor in July.

Pam is an excellent tutor with a whole lot of impressive letters after her name and this month she will demonstrate an easy and delightful way to draw and paint flowers so come along and join us at Wallace House for a night of champagne, party food, a whole lot of fun, explore your hidden creative side and take home a canvas with own interpretation of lineal floral art.

You'll be amazed at what you create.

This social, fun painting event is for all levels of experience (yes, that includes no experience) in a relaxed atmosphere where you will be guided with step by step instructions from start to finish to create your own masterpiece to take home.

The evening costs $65 which includes all materials.

Thursday, July 25 from 5.30-9pm at Wallace House, Noosaville. Bookings are essential. Inquiries to

5474 1211 or by email: create@noosaartsandcrafts. org.au