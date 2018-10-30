Menu
Drama, film and dance will be some of the creative talent showcased at St Teresa's annual Off The Wall Festival.
Get artsy at festival

by Caitlin Zerafa
30th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

IF YOU like dance, drama, music, art and film then this is a night not want to miss.

This Friday, November 2 some of St Teresa's Catholic College's best creative talent will be showcased at the annual Off The Wall Festival.

The popular event is a chance for the community to see the hard work students have produced throughout the year.

College communications officer Margit Cruice said it is a highly anticipated night that celebrates everything arts.

"Our College landscape comes alive with our most exciting annual event,” Ms Cruice said.

"This event highlights creative risk-taking and original endeavour, immersing audiences in the most innovative student work in a creative spectacular where all five art forms take over our College grounds.”

The night starts at 6pm with an opening concert and entertainment will continue on the central Café Stage until.

St Teresa's highly successful dance troupe will perform a number of routines and the Off The Wall Gallery will feature senior students' final art works, with framed photographic and visual works also for sale.

Audiences can follow a lit 100 metre drama and music trail to discover scripted and original theatrical performances and solo, duo and ensemble acoustic performances.

There will also be a chance to see the work of talented budding filmmakers in the Off The Wall Short Film Competition

From 7pm food with be available to purchase at OTW Cafe served by the college's Cert II hospitality students.

Students will also have homemade crafts, including bathbombs and jewellery, for sale in a suitcase rummage.

The college is on Sea Eagle Drive, Noosaville.

