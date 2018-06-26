Get barking for yoga studio

DOWNWARD DOG: Jess Norris and mascot Scottie at their new Tewantin yoga studio.

DOWNWARD DOG: Jess Norris and mascot Scottie at their new Tewantin yoga studio. Caitlin Zerafa

A YOUNG Tewantin woman has taken a risk and opened her dream yoga studio all in the name of her dog, literally.

Jess Norris, originally from Cornwall, England has lived in Australia for five-and-a-half years and moved to Tewantin 10 months ago.

Now, Jess and her mascot, a labrador-border collie cross called Scottie, are taking on the business world with Downward Dog Hot Yoga at Noosa Marina.

"I started practising yoga nine years ago and with changes in life I drifted in and out,” Jess said.

"After a career change four years ago I drifted back to it.

"I was a surf coach and remedial massage therapist and needed a change and a break and gravitated back to yoga quite naturally.”

The young entrepreneur wanted to open a yoga studio for some years and after moving to the area she seized the opportunity.

"I fell in love with this space here and knew that's what I wanted,” she said.

"The marina's a nice place too, people can go to yoga then coffee.”

The inspiration behind the business name was none other than Scottie.

"Scottie had an inkling to come onto the mat with me and one day I looked at her and thought you'll do,” Jess said.

The dog-friendly studio is all about getting back to nature and Jess's love for the environment is reflected in her design choices.

"I wanted to create that element of getting back to nature and used recycled materials in the build,” she said.

"We have tried to make a creative space where people feel comfortable and a sense of escapism.”

Jess and her partner put time and effort into creating their yoga space.

"It was long and challenging and we did most of it ourselves,” she said.

"It was very rewarding putting your own effort in.”

Downward Dog Hot Yoga has a community focus and Jess plans to give back to the community once the business kicks off.

"There is a community vibe already and there is nothing like this in Tewantin,” she said.

With 18 classes on offer per week in a hot and cold environment, there is something for people of all ages.

"We have five staff all with totally different take on yoga,” she said.

"Not one class is the same, offering something really different and good quality yoga.

"We have hot yoga and make the room 34 degrees and we also do some outdoor work on the deck.

"There are beginners' classes and our surfers yoga is also really popular and fast paced.

"We have people from 13 right up to 72 and both men and women come.”

Downward Dog Hot Yoga offer a varied timetable to fit in with people's busy schedules.

"I've thrown myself in the deep end and it has been well received and everyone has been lovely,” Jess said.

"Are we brave or are we stupid? I don't know, maybe both.”

Downward Dog is offering an introduction special for new clients, with two weeks of unlimited classes for $50.

Visit www.ddhotyoga.com.