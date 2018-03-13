Get cut, shaved, coloured for charity

Academy hairdressers Rebecca Fowler, Angela Wilson and Jenny Bidner look forward to seeing you on Friday

Academy hairdressers Rebecca Fowler, Angela Wilson and Jenny Bidner look forward to seeing you on Friday Alan Lander

WHEN one of your clients is Lady Diana, it's probably fair to say you know what you're doing when it comes to hairdressing.

And Angela Wilson, who gained that illustrious reputation back in Bond Street in London's Mayfair in years past, is now with us in Tewantin, running the Sunshine Coast Academy of Hairdressing at The Atrium Centre.

Angela is again drumming up "victims” for her planned Shave for a Cure extravaganza at the academy on Friday, to raise funds for the annual Leukaemia Foundation fundraiser, and wants you to sign up.

"From 3pm to 6pm this Friday, we are offering haircuts, shaves, temporary colour sprays for customers, and people can donate whatever they want,” she said.

"I want to do something to help; there's far too much cancer out there. I want to make a difference.”

Angela said the academy did a similar fundraiser in 2016 "which raised about $700”, and she wants this one to be even bigger.

She has been in the business for about 30 years in London, Sydney and locally, with 20 years teaching too.

"We've been open five years now here in Tewantin; we celebrated our fifth birthday on March 5,” Angela said.

Call the academy on 5455 5158, or show up at The Atrium on Friday.