Get 'Hitched' on some stories about the master of suspense

THE Australian Decorative & Fine Arts Society of Noosa and the Noosa Film Society are proud to bring to The J Noosa a fascinating evening on the topic of the Master of Suspense - the legendary film director and producer, Sir Alfred Hitchcock.

This is a unique event that is sure to delight fans and film buffs of all ages.

Presented by UK-based Dr John Francis, a film and animation producer/director, artist and inspirational speaker, the evening is set in cabaret-style seating at tables of seven with supper included in the price. John has delivered lectures and workshops in the USA and UK on film, art and pedagogy.

John is coming to Australia to present lectures at 13 ADFAS Societies - from Hobart to Cairns. ADFAS Noosa is the only society holding an evening of this kind which can be attended by lovers of Hitchcock genre movies.

John will first discuss Hitchcock's earlier movies Blackmail and Dial M for Murder.

His presentation will then move on to Vertigo and Psycho, examining Hitchcock's legacy and his influence on modern day filmmakers.

Alfred Hitchcock is widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema and is known across the world as the master of suspense.

For him, cinema was an extended language of psychology and a sub-conscious of hidden desire.

Using innovative and experimental techniques with sound and editing, Hitchcock thrilled, scared and manipulated anxiety that made him into a cinematic genius of his time.

What:

Alfred Hitchcock - The Master of Suspense

When:

September 15, 6.30pm

Where:

The J, 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Junction

Price:

$60 Adult/$55 ADFAS & Film Society members/$30 students (price includes supper)

Book:

www.thej.com.au, Box office at 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Junction, phone 53296560.