Get involved in Dementia month

SEPTEMBER marks Dementia Awareness Month, and NoosaCare hope to do just that.

Over recent months the organisation has been working hard to advocate their message that help is there for those who need it.

Since receiving a Dementia Australia Dementia Friendly Community Grant in February, NoosaCare have set up a cafe for patients and their families or careers to come together to share stories, chat and learn about caring for people with the condition over morning tea.

In July they also held their first Advisory Board Meeting to bring the community and Dementia Australia together to discuss their intentions.

NoosaCare public relations officer Danah Wood said so far they are grateful for the support.

The first... Community Advisory Board Meeting was a success and has generated the interest and support of Sandy Bolton MP and councillor Ingrid Jackson who have confirmed they will be attending the September 12 (meeting),” Ms Wood said.

"We've already got some great ideas about finding more solutions to help make dealing with a diagnosis less confusing.

"It's a great way get a really diverse range of people together from across the community.”

As part of the grant, NoosaCare were also chosen for their progress to be filmed.

"Dementia Australia representatives did acknowledge and commend the efforts being invested into supporting the community which outweigh the grants financial contribution,” she said.

NoosaCare's next meeting is on Wednesday, September 12 at 9am at Carramar Tewantin and is open to the public. Phone 54498799 to RSVP.

The next Dementia Cafe is happening Friday, September 14 at 10.30am at Kabara Cooroy. Phone 54477355 to RSVP.