Get on board for Stanley family

SHOW OF SUPPORT: Noosa River and Canal Cruises are holding a fundraiser for Chris, Clinton and Sue Stanley. Contributed

THE generosity of the Noosa community rallying together when someone is in need is never shy of amazing.

And, when it comes to lending a hand to a person or family who is usually helping others, it makes it all the more special.

In April 2018 Noosa News shared the story of the Stanley Family; well known and well loved in the area.

Sue's husband Chris, 74, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease earlier this year, and as a mum and carer to their World Down Syndrome Swimming Champion son Clinton, it meant selling up the family home of 29-years and moving somewhere more suitable.

The story gained attention from locals and businesses alike who pitched into the Go Fund Me page to help with costs associated with moving.

Now, Noosa River and Canal Cruises are doing their bit to help, holding a sunset cruise next month to raise money.

Owners Gary and Kym Logan are no strangers to holding community fundraisers on the water, and when they heard of one of Noosa's own needing help they got on board.

"We actually read about it in the paper and we just thought that we could give a hand,” Ms Logan said.

"She (Sue) gives a lot to the community and we wanted to be able to give back to her.”

All proceeds from the afternoon will go directly to the family to fund a fitout of the garage at their new home at Palm Lake Resort.

"They want to turn their garage into an area where Sue can continue to work as she is still so involved in working in the community,” Ms Logan said.

"This move has been a big adjustment for them, especially after living out on property.”

Along with enjoying good music and the sun setting over Noosa River, a raffle has been organised to raise a few extra dollars. Prizes include vouchers from Thomas Corner Eatery and Moondoggy's Cafe.

"It's all about giving back to the community and making a difference and it's all about having fun as well,” Ms Logan said.

"We haven't sold many tickets yet and we hope we get a full boat.”

Noosa River and Canal Cruises have promised a fun afternoon and hope people will show their generosity.

Catering for the event has been donated by Sweetness Contained and beverages donated by Tewantin Noosa RSL.

The cruise runs from 4-6pm on Sunday, October 7 and will board at 3:45pm from The Jetty (186 Gympie Terrace).

Tickets are $60 per person and numbers are limited.

To book call 0414727765.